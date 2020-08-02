Parties+prepare+for+their+final+election+meetings

Main political parties are preparing to hold their final campaign meetings as electioneering for the General Election ends at midnight tomorrow (02).



The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will have its last public meeting at the Carlton House in Tangalle with the participation of its leader prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



The SLPP says its meetings will also take place at Tissamaharama, Ambalantota, Ranna and Weeraketiya tomorrow.



UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will address the party’s final public meeting at Deans Road in Maradana in the afternoon.



The party has planned several meetings in Galle as well.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa will attend the SJB’s final campaign event at Hulftsdorp in Colombo from 6.00 pm onwards.



Earlier in the day, he will be present at meetings in Homagama, Kaduwela and Kolonnawa.



The Jumma Masjid Street at Hulftsdorp will host the final meeting of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya under the auspices of its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.