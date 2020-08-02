Face-masks mandatory in House – All 225 MPs can meet

Arrangements are in place for the meeting of the new parliament following the 05 August General Election, says sergeant-at-arms Narendra Fernando.



He said the inaugural session will take place on a date to be gazetted by the president.



Results of the election will be announced from 06 August, followed by the preferential votes results on the following day.



The Election Commission is due to announce the list of elected MPs at the next weekend.



Meanwhile, director general of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has sent health guidelines to secretary general of parliament Dhammika Dassanayake.



The sergeant-at-arms told Hiru News that it would be mandatory for all MPs to wear face masks in the House, even when making a speech.



Temperature tests and hand-washing are also among the requirements.



MPs should refrain from embracing or handshaking.



Fernando said social-distancing would not be a problem, as original seating arrangements have the required distances.



However, MPs should sit in their own seats only.