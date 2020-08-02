PCR tests continue in Lankapura (video)





PCR tests continue to be conducted for residents of Lankapura in Polonnaruwa after a family member of a Covid-19 infected staffer of the area’s divisional secretariat was diagnosed with the virus, says the Health Ministry.



At present, Sri Lanka has 2,815 cases, while 2,391 have recovered and 413 remain under hospital care.



Meanwhile, another batch of Sri Lankans has returned home from the United Arab Emirates.



The EK 648 Emirates Airlines flight with the 335 persons arrived at the airport last night (31).



In Geneva, director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday the global Covid-19 outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future.



"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come," he told a meeting of the WHO's emergency committee.



Although knowledge about the new virus has advanced, many questions remained unanswered and populations remain vulnerable, he said.