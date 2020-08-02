India reports over 57,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day

For the first time, India reported as many as 57,118 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
This takes the country’s tally of infected persons to more than 1,700,000.
With 764 deaths in the past day, the total fatalities in India increased to 36,500.
Its Health Ministry says the recovery rate stands at 64.52 per cent.
