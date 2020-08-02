A person of use should be voted to power – Lakshman Yapa (video)





Minister Prasanna Ranatunga says a two-thirds parliamentary majority is required in order to go for a constitutional amendment.



Ex-MP Vijith Vijayamuni Soyza says that leaving alone a two-thirds majority, they are seeing stars now.



Meanwhile, minister Wimal Weerawansa says what is left to do now is to be spectators to the accusations being traded between the Ranil and Sajith factions.



Ex-MP Nalinda Jayatissa says it is ridiculous to say Sajith Premadasa will be the prime minister suited for president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



Daya Gamage says the deserters will have to obtain membership and return to the party.



Hesha Vithanage says he is used to getting attacked in politics.



Roshan Ranasinghe says the good governance leaders had no affection for children.



Shashindra Rajapaksa one cannot be deceived forever.



Sujeewa Senasinghe urges that his party be not looked at in the same manner Ranil and Maithri are measured.



Gita Kumarasinghe says women are getting hammered in the election platform.



Ex-MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said a person of use should be voted to power.