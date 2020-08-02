Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439

The number of Covid-19 positive persons, who have recovered so far, has gone up to 2,439, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology

unit.



A latest batch of 48 infected persons has been discharged Kandakadu, Kathankudy, Minuwangoda, Welikanda centres and from the IDH and the Army Hospital following recovery.



A total of 365 still remain under hospital care.



So far, 2,815 cases have been reported