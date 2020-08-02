US+makes+deal+for+100+million+doses+of+Covid-19+vaccine

Two major drug companies will supply the US government with 100 million doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine, the Donald

Trump administration said, as the fatalities are expected to rise in the coming weeks.



The agreement calls for the US government to pay French drug maker Sanofi and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline up to 2.1 billion dollars to supply it with enough vaccines for 50 million people, with the option to buy another 500 million doses.



The purchase falls under the Trump administration's so-called Operation Warp Speed, intended to rush a Covid-19 vaccine to the market by the end of 2020.



The virus has infected 4.7 million people in the US and killed more than 156,000 Americans.