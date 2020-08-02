Work on Katunayake Airport’s 2nd passenger terminal from September

A second passenger terminal will be built at the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake.



Starting work in September, the 180,000 square metre terminal with two boarding bridges will be completed in three years, the media was told at a press briefing at the KIA’s arrivals terminal today (01).



The JICA will invest 62 billion Yen on the construction work under president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ‘Saubagyaye Dekma’ vision.



With the new terminal in place, the KIA will be able to handle an additional nine million passengers.