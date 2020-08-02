10+workers+dead+in+crane+collapse+in+Visakhapatnam

At least 11 workers were killed and several others injured when a huge crane crashed on them at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, a central government undertaking, in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam this afternoon (01).



Police said the accident happened when the workers were carrying out an inspection of the crane used to carry equipment for shipbuilding.



The massive crane suddenly crumbled and crashed to the ground with a massive sound.



This is the latest industrial accident to take place in Visakhapatnam, nearly three months after 11 people, including two children, were killed and over 1,000 were left sick after gas leaked at a chemical plant.