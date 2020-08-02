Mexico's Covid-19 death toll becomes world's third highest

Mexico has become the country with the third highest death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic, with only the US and Brazil recording greater numbers.



It has now suffered at least 46,688 deaths during the pandemic, with a total of 424,637 infections.



Previously the United Kingdom had the third highest toll, and registered 46,204 deaths as of yesterday.



Local authorities have previously said they believe the real number of infections is likely to be significantly higher than those reported.