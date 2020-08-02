Kudu Anju’s accomplice arrested by CCD

An accomplice of the organized criminal known as ‘Kudu Anju’ has been arrested by the CCD from Panchikawatte in Colombo.



On information provided by him, police found a revolver of foreign make and 10 bullets from a house at Daham Mawatha in Meegoda.



The suspect has been identified as Sithum Nilanga Peiris alias Asanka from Angulana.