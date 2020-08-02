Another wild elephant falls victim to Hakkapatas (video)





A wild elephant has died of starvation at a cultivation at Palagala in Kekirawa after being severely injured in the mouth by a ‘Hakkapatas’ killer trap.



According to the Hiru News correspondent, it was a member of the herd at the Kalawewa National Park and was aged around 15 years and about 6.5 feet tall.



Wildlife officers treated it several times, including yesterday afternoon (31) for the last time.



The badly starved and dehydrated wild elephant died a few hours later.



This is the second death of a wild elephant due to ‘Hakkapatas’ in the past few days reported from the Galkiriyagama range.