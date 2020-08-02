සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Court order against the port workers on strike

Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 18:55

A court order issued preventing striking port workers from obstructing Bloemendhal Port Access Road & adjacent roads and from entering government buildings in the port premises.
A landslide victory for SLPP, says Basil (video)
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 14:04

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will record a landslide victory at the upcoming General Election, says its national organizer Basil Rajapaksa.He was speaking... Read More

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More


