Court+order+against+the+port+workers+on+strike

A court order issued preventing striking port workers from obstructing Bloemendhal Port Access Road & adjacent roads and from entering government buildings in the port premises.
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 18:55
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will record a landslide victory at the upcoming General Election, says its national organizer Basil Rajapaksa.He was speaking... Read More
With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More
Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More