2815 patients so far - 2439 have recovered - 365 in hospital

Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 20:57

Today, 48 people with coronavirus infection recovered and left the hospital. Currently 365 are hospitalised and receiving treatment.

2815 coronavirus infected people have been reported from the country and the total number recovered is 2439.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that no cases have been reported so far today.

The Ministry of Health stated based on the two cases of coronavirus that have been reported from Lankapura area, further PCR tests have been conducted in the area.

Meanwhile, the US Epidemiology Agency has announced that the number of coronavirus deaths will continue to rise in the next few weeks, but the US government has entered into agreements to purchase 100 million Covid 19 vaccines that are at the trial level.

Two leading British and French pharmaceutical companies are expected to supply Covid 19 vaccine to the United States.

The number of reported cases of coronavirus worldwide has risen to 17.8 million

The number of people who have died due to the virus is 63,882.

