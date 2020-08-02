One million people at risk of losing their jobs - Ranil (Video)

The United National Party states that there is a risk of one million people losing their jobs in the future.
UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed these views while participating in a public meeting held in Kesbewa today.
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 20:47
