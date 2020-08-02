A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)

Prison officials have located a cat suspected to have been used to transport heroin to Welikada Prison.

A prisoner who had tied something around the neck of a cat in front of the prison and when it was examined by a prison intelligence officer and it was revealed that the parcel contained heroin.

The cat had been found with 1.7 grams of heroin, 2 SIM cards and a memory chip tied around the neck, by officers today.

Prisons Commissioner (Administration) Chandana Ekanayake stated that the cat was handed over to the Borella Police for further investigations.