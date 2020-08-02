Politicians express various views today (Video)

Politicians expressed various views today as well.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Nimal Siripala de Silva addressing a public meeting stated that he too is a disabled war hero.

But he said he would not receive any allowance.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Jathika Jana Balavegaya Bimal Ratnayake stated that even if the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna wins the election this time, nothing will happen.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa addressing a public meeting expressed his views on a dream he has.

Meanwhile, Navin Dissanayake stated at a media briefing that he would like to work under Sajith Premadasa if he becomes the leader of the UNP.