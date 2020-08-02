සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Heavy rains likely today

Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 7:25

Heavy+rains+likely+today
The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today.

Heavy rainfalls of around 100 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province in the evening or night.

The wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the Southern province, Polonnaruwa, Mannar, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

The Department also says coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.

People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant.

Also, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Fairly heavy showers can be expected in the Southern and South-eastern sea areas.

The winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island.

The wind speed will be between 40 and 50 kmph and can increase up to 60 and 65 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0m height.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant.
A landslide victory for SLPP, says Basil (video)
A landslide victory for SLPP, says Basil (video)
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 14:04

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will record a landslide victory at the upcoming General Election, says its national organizer Basil Rajapaksa.He was speaking... Read More

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
01 August 2020
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.