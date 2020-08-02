Heavy+rains+likely+today

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today.



Heavy rainfalls of around 100 mm are likely at some places.



Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province in the evening or night.



The wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the Southern province, Polonnaruwa, Mannar, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



The Department also says coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.



People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant.



Also, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.



Fairly heavy showers can be expected in the Southern and South-eastern sea areas.



The winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island.



The wind speed will be between 40 and 50 kmph and can increase up to 60 and 65 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.



The sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can will be rough at times.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0m height.



Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant.