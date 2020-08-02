සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Budget to fund solutions to drinking water shortages

Sunday, 02 August 2020

The budget will allocate funding to resolve drinking water shortages in several districts, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

According to the President’s Media Division, the president has been told during his tours of the country in the past few days that drinking water is a key public concern.

He has discussed the matter with prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and made plans to address it on a priority basis.

The President yesterday toured Badulla and attended public meetings in support of the district’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidates at the General Election.

At one event near the Dowa Rajamaha Vihara in Bandarawela, he promised to resolve problems in the district.

He had chats with the people at two other meetings at the Haliela Pradeshiya Sabha grounds and at the Senanayake grounds.
