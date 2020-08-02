Special+institutes+to+take+custody+of+helpless+children

Setting up of special institutes is under consideration to take custody of children who could be abandoned by parents or whose lives are in danger, the National Child Protection Authority says.
These institutes will be opened at provincial level, says NCPA chairman Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana.
The identities of parents or custodians will not be given any consideration under this programme, he adds.
