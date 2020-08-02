Campaigning+for+General+Election+ends+at+midnight+today

Campaigning for the 05 August General Election ends at midnight today (02).



The Election Commission says election laws that prohibit any electioneering come into force thereafter.



All police personnel have been instructed by their chief to prevent any violations during the silent period.



Meanwhile, main political parties are preparing to hold their final campaign meetings today.



The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will have its last public meeting from 5.00 pm at the Carlton House in Tangalle with the participation of its leader prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



The SLPP says its meetings will also take place at Tissamaharama, Ambalantota, Ranna and Weeraketiya.



UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will address the party’s final public meeting at Deans Road in Maradana in the afternoon.



The party has planned several meetings in Galle as well.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa will attend the SJB’s final campaign event at Hulftsdorp in Colombo from 6.00 pm onwards.



Earlier in the day, he will be present at meetings in Homagama, Kaduwela and Kolonnawa.



The Jumma Masjid Street at Hulftsdorp will host the final meeting of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya under the auspices of its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.