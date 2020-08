Two boys are missing after drowning in the Kelani River while bathing near the Ranwala Bridge in Kirindiwela, police say.



Residents of Weliweriya and Mudungoda, they were due to sit for the upcoming GCE Advanced Level examination.



Both aged 19 years, they were in a group of eight boys and three girls who had gone to have a bath in the river during a visit to a friend’s home yesterday (01).