Court order clears Colombo Port’s blocked main entrance

A sit-down protest by 23 trade unions in the Colombo Port continues for the fifth day today (02) over their demand that the Ports Authority takes charge of the operations of the port’s east terminal.



TU leaders say port’s functions remain disrupted.



Since the protestors had blocked the main entrance to the Port, police obtained a court order that prevents any blockades or public inconveniences.



With that, the protesting workers vacated the location and the access is now clear.