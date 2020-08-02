More+Sri+Lankans+return+home

Two more batches of Sri Lankans stranded overseas due to the Covid-19 pandemic returned in the early hours of this morning (02).



Among them are 332 returnees from the United Arab Emirates, and 41 from England.



Also, 13 foreign sailors arrived to serve in a merchant ship anchored at the Colombo Port.



No new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday.



The country so far has had 2,815 infected persons, out of whom 2,439 have recovered and discharged from hospital.