Vote for UNP to strengthen family economy, says Ranil (video)

Vote for the UNP in order to strengthen the family economy, says its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.
He said so in a speech at a public meeting in Moratuwa.
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 9:31
The country’s intelligence services were completely destroyed during the previous regime, alleges defence secretary retired Maj. Gen. Kamal Gunaratne.He... Read More
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will record a landslide victory at the upcoming General Election, says its national organizer Basil Rajapaksa.He was speaking... Read More
With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More