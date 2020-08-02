South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000

South Africa has surpassed 500,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, representing more than 50 percent of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.



It also reported more than 8,000 deaths.



Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced more than 10,000 new cases yesterday, bringing the country's total to 503,290 confirmed cases, along with 8,005 deaths.



South Africa is currently fifth in the world in number of reported cases, trailing behind the United States with a confirmed 4.6 million cases, Brazil with 2.6 million cases, India with nearly 1.7 million cases and Russia with over 800,000 confirmed cases.