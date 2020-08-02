Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18

Police have raided three massage centres at Slave Island in Colombo, Thalangama and Negombo and arrested 18 persons, including 14 women.



These places had operated by falsely using top police officials amidst a prohibition in view of the Covid-190 pandemic.



Also, two women and a man were taken into custody from a brothel, says the office of the Senior DIG in the Western Province.



Meanwhile, a day-long operation that ended at 5.00 am today (02) resulted in the arrest of 345 persons for drug-related offences.