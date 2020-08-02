India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1.7 million mark today (02), just two days after it went past 1.6 million, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day.



This is the fourth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.



The total cases surged to 1,750,723, while the death toll climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day.