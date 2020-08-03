Infant born to Covid-19 positive mother not infected (video)

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1.7 million mark today (02), just two days after it went past 1.6 million, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day.



This is the fourth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.



The total cases surged to 1,750,723, while the death toll climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day.



The United States recorded 61,262 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.



The country also reported 1,051 deaths.



In Australia, the state of Victoria has declared a state of disaster and imposed new lockdown measures after a surge in infections.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the restrictions would come into effect today.



Under the new rules, residents of the state capital Melbourne will be subject to a night-time curfew.



The city's stay-at-home order will be enhanced, giving residents fewer exemptions for leaving home.

The infant born to a Covid-19 positive mother at the Colombo East Base Hospital at Mulleriyawa has tested negative for the virus, says the hospital’s director.