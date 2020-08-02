Three+prisoners+escape+from+Jawatte+Prison

Three prisoners have escaped from the Jawatte Prison in Kalutara in the early hours of this morning (02).
Police says they were imprisoned over drug offences.
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 12:54
