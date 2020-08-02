Colombo+Port+workers+call+off+strike

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in Tangalle today (02).
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11
