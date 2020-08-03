Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.



The Government Information Department says the new case is an arrival from the United Arab Emirates.



Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive persons, who have recovered so far, has gone up to 2,514, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.



A latest batch of 75 infected persons has been discharged from the centres at Kandakadu, Welikanda, Minuwangoda and the IDH Hospital following recovery.



Only 291 remain under hospital care.