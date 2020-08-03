One+escaped+prisoner+arrested

One of the three inmates who escaped from the Jawatte Prison in Kalutara has been arrested.
The trio jumped over the prison wall and fled in the early hours of this morning (02).
Residents of Beruwala and Kalutara and aged 23, 24 and 32 years, they have been imprisoned over drug-related offences.
