Amitabh+Bachchan+recovers+from+Covid-19

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after being treated for Covid-19.
Last month the 77-year-old actor told his millions of Twitter followers that he had tested positive for the virus.
Today, he said he had left hospital after testing negative.
He thanked his fans for their prayers, as well as staff at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for their "excellent care".
