Election+propaganda+to+stop+at+midnight+today

The election commission says that all election laws will be in effect after the propaganda activities cease at midnight today.

Accordingly engaging in any propaganda activity including rallies, house visiting, distribution of leaflets and displaying placards at offices will be prohibited.

Meanwhile the chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya ensured that the laid down health procedures will be followed in order to maintain the hygienic standards.

Meanwhile the police have confiscated 3 vehicles which were travelling in the Eheliyagoda – Kiriella road while violating the election laws.

The confiscated vehicles belong to the leader of the Ratnapura district UNP candidates, Hasitha Muhandiram.