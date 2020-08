Update: Negombo prisons SP Anuruddha Sampayo who was arrested by the Negombo HQI in Kurunegala, handed over to the CID.

Former Superintendent of the Negombo Prison, Anuruddha Sampayo who was evading arrest was taken into custody near St.Anne’s college Kurunegala this afternoon, 11 days after a warrant was issued against him.

Police media spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne said that the 52 year old suspect was arrested by a group including the chief inspector of the Negombo headquarters following a tip off received.