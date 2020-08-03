Two-thirds essential for constitutional reform (Video)





Podujana Peramuna candidate Shehan Semasinghe stated that a two thirds majority is essential to carry out constitutional reforms that suit the country.



Former Member of Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka stated that his government was able to pass the 19th Amendment because the Opposition supported it.



Former Member of Parliament Nalinda Jayatissa stated that when Sajith came to Colombo and was leading a party, the people came to know that he wad empty inside.



Former parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake has stated that those who have left the UNP are those who have defeated the party.



Former Member of Parliament Wijedasa Rajapaksa stated that many people who were around the elephant are now with him.





