Today is Nikini Full Moon Poya day.



Nikini is the eighth Full Moon Poya of the year.



Nikini Poya is the second Poya in the Vas season and falls during August. Nikini Poya marks the first Dhamma Sangayana (convocation) of Buddhist monks.



Meanwhile, the Randoli Perahera in Kandy and the Esala Perahera in Kataragama will also take to the streets today.