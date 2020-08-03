Showers+in+several+provinces+today

The Department of Meteorology states that showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (03).



The department further said that heavy showers of more than 50 mm are expected in some places.



Occasional strong winds up to 60 km per hour could be experienced in the North Central Province, Puttalam, Hambantota, Mannar, Trincomalee and Matale districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.



The Department of Meteorology warns the people living near the coast to be vigilant as there is a possibility of the waves coming ashore due to the rising tide in the coastal areas from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle.