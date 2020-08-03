The+final+day+of+the+Randoli+Perahera+in+Kandy+tonight

The final Randoli Perahera of the Esala Perahera Festival at the historic Temple of the Tooth in Kandy will take to the streets today (03).

Departing from the Temple of the Tooth at 7.15 pm, the procession will proceed towards Dalada Street, Yatinuwara Street, Hill Street, DS Senanayake Street and scheduled to come through the king’s street.



After the final Randoli Perahera, it will proceed to the Gedige Viharaya to place the casket containing the Tooth Relics there.

The Devale Perahera will then proceed to the Getambe ferry point for the water cutting ceremony.

Meanwhile, the last Esala Perahera of the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya will take to the streets tonight (03).

Basnayake Nilame of the Kataragama Devalaya Dilruwan Rajapaksa stated that the public has been given the opportunity to view the Perahera yesterday (02) and today (03).







