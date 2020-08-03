Campaigning+for+the+forthcoming+general+election+concludes

Campaigning for the forthcoming general election ended at midnight yesterday.
Accordingly, the Election Commission stated that all election laws are currently in force.
The Commission stated that any kind of campaign meeting, door-to-door campaigning, distribution of leaflets, display of billboards at branch offices, display of posters, advertisements and banners should be avoided.
