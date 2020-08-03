Will build a people-centric economy - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he will build a people-centric economy that will be fully owned by the people of this country.

The President further said that the objective of the government is to create a National Economy for the future that will strengthen the local entrepreneurs instead of vending national resources and financial assets of the country to foreigners.

President Rajapaksa emphasized that it was important to comprehend the bitter reality of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening the people instead of fabricating false promises about the cost of living.

President made these remarks during the election tour to support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the Hambantota district today(August 02).

President participated in the public gathering in the Mahinda Rajapaksa Shopping Complex, Middeniya and inquired the public about the requirements they have in the area. The gathering was organized by the SLPP candidate Kapila Dissanayake. In response to a request to repair the roof of a building in Middeniya Maha Vidyalaya, President ordered the Army Commander at the very moment to look into the matter immediately. The President also heeded to the request by the public to improve the facilities of the Middeniya Hospital.

Maha Sanga present at the public rally in Walasmulla Public Playground requested the President to form a Pradheshiya Sabha for Walasmulla area. The rally had been organized by the SLPP candidate Lionel Subasinghe.

President was also apprised of the issues relating to the Walasmulla Hospital, Bus Stand and the market. The crowd also informed the President about the possibility of employing a closed school(due to the shortage of students) in the Yahamulla area for some other productive purpose and requested to build a garment factory in the area.

President Rajapaksa was warmly welcomed amidst cheers of the people at the public rally in close proximity to Beliatta Pradheshiya Sabha organized by the SLPP candidate Namal Rajapaksa.

President also attended the public rally organized by candidates Namal Rajapaksa and D.V. Chanaka behind the Tangalle Municipal Council and inquired the crowd about their needs.

This was the last public gathering President Rajapaksa attended in the island wide election campaign tour in order to support the SLPP candidates in the forthcoming General Election.