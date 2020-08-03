Constitutional+council+convenes+today

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet at former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya’s official residence this afternoon.

The Parliamentary Communications Department announced that the meeting would be held with the Eighth Parliament’s former Speaker and Constitutional Council chairman Karu Jayasuriya at the Chair.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa and the other Constitutional Council members are scheduled to participate in the meeting.

The Constitutional Council general Secretary and general secretary of parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake said that at this meeting, discussions would be held regarding filling the vacancies existing in the Human Rights Commission, the Public Services Commission and the Damage Rectification Office.

The Secretary General said further that in addition, assessment of quarterly progressive reports submitted by the Finance Commission, Delimitation Commission, Audit Services Commission and the National Planning Commission would also take place