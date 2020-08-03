The Vehicle Importers Association states that there could be a shortage of vehicles in the country in the future.
Its chairman, Indika Sampath Merinchige, said this was with the restriction on imports due to the coronavirus epidemic.
He further stated that some of the most sought after vehicles are not available in the country at present.
