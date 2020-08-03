Covid world figures exceed 18.2 million - Indian extends flight ban

Worldwide, the number of coronaviruses cases has increased to 18,221,215.

The death toll stands at 92,384.

In the past 24 hours, 758 deaths have been reported from India, bringing the total to 38,161.

With 52,783 daily infections, the total number of infected people in the country was recorded as 1,804,702.

Meanwhile, India has extended the suspension of international flights until August 31.

However, the country's Director General of Civil Aviation has stated that the ban will not apply to international cargo ships and aircrafts.