Schoolboy hospitalized for kithul toddy poisoning

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 9:15

A school student who fell ill due to kithul toddy poisoning given by a friend has been admitted to the Meegahakiula District Hospital this morning.

The victim is a 17 year old student of a school in a rural area in Viyaluwa.

He has been admitted to hospital due to vomiting blood after consuming kithul toddy given to him by a friend.
