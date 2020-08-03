Schoolboy+hospitalized+for+kithul+toddy+poisoning

A school student who fell ill due to kithul toddy poisoning given by a friend has been admitted to the Meegahakiula District Hospital this morning.
The victim is a 17 year old student of a school in a rural area in Viyaluwa.
He has been admitted to hospital due to vomiting blood after consuming kithul toddy given to him by a friend.
