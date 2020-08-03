Corona-infected+Indian+Home+Minister+attends+Cabinet+meeting+with+Indian+PM

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, attended a cabinet meeting last Wednesday, Indian media reported.



However, reports state that the relevant cabinet meeting has been held following all the health instructions, including the social distance imposed in the face of the Coronavirus expansion.



The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Seetharaman and 55 others have participated in the Cabinet meeting.