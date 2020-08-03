Indian media confirms that 'Angoda Lokka' has died in India

After the death of Angoda Lokka' on July 3, the three suspects have submitted forged documents to take his body for cremation.The arrested persons were identified as Sivakami Sundari (36) wife of Dinakaran from Hal Nagar Phase I near Pasingapuram in Madurai district, her associate from Erode S Thiyaneshwaran, who had helped get the forged documents, and Amani Thanji (27) daughter of Thanji Arjan Mugariya from Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan woman is said to have lived with Angoda Lokka in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, based on an intelligence report that Angoda Lokka was murdered and buried in Coimbatore, Sri Lankan police had approached Tamil Nadu police for further probe according to the report.

Based on this, city police had reopened the case and found that the documents submitted by the women had been forged and they had pretended that Angoda Lokka was Pradeep Singh. After receiving the body they had cremated it at Madurai the next day.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the 'Angoda Lokka' had been killed by ingesting some poison.However, the Indian media reports that the cause of his death has not been revealed yet.