18+year+old+female+drowns+in+the+Mahaweli+river

A young man and a young woman who were on a picnic from Kurunegala to Mahiyanganaya have drowned while swimming in the Mahaweli River yesterday (02) and the girl has died according to reports.



The youth who was pulled out is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Mahiyangana Base Hospital, according to the Mahiyanganaya Police.



The two young people who were relatives were aged 18 years old and were residents of Katupotha and Thiragama in Kurunegala.



The people who witnessed the accident and the Mahiyangana Police have made a concerted effort to rescue the two who had drowned.



Police say the accident happened while they were bathing in a place that was not suitable for bathing.



Mahiyangana Police are conducting further investigations.