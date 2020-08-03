The+main+suspect+behind+the+killing+of+a+child+in+Galewela+has+been+remanded

The main suspect in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old boy in the Galewela area has been remanded till tomorrow (04).



The suspect was produced before Dambulla Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe yesterday (02).



The Magistrate also ordered that he be referred to a psychiatrist for a report.



The suspect is a 59 year old resident of Galewela - Patkolagolla area.